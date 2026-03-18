New Isabela solar plant buffers power amid oil spike

“The current Middle East conflict highlights once more the absolute necessity of securing our country’s energy supply and reducing our dependence on imported energy sources,” PGEC President & CEO Francisco G. Delfin, Jr. said on Wednesday.

“The switch-on of this solar power facility, among the first utility-scale solar plants in Isabela province, is thus very timely,” he added.

The LSPP has two phases: a 6-MW facility embedded in the Isabela Electric Cooperative II network and a 34-MW facility connected to the National Grid via a 4.73-kilometer transmission line.