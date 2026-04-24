Fasshon to yūjō: Fashion and friendship

According to him, since coming to the Philippines, he has “grown fond of the traditional Filipino attire.” He has been wearing the barong Tagalog “proudly,” while his wife Akiko “has likewise been captivated by the elegance and the exquisite craftsmanship of Filipino textiles.”

“In the same way, we also take pride with our own heritage – the Japanese kimono, which again, Akiko wears so beautifully,” affirmed the ambassador, wearing a denim kimono at the gala. “These personal appreciations have only deepened our admiration for the rich cultural heritages…”

“Particularly, as we face serious shared challenges both in our region and around the world, we must keep on weaving our futures together,” he vouched, opening the possibility of coming up with a new fashion line mixing “Japanese elegance with Filipino flair.”

At his speech, Chan recalled that the idea about the fashion show came during a casual chat “one easy afternoon” at the ambassador’s Manila home. According to him, while His Excellency Endo reminisced about his fond memories in the Philippines, he retorted with fond childhood memories in Japan.