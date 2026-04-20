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‘Thread of Dreams’ highlights Japan-Philippines cultural exchange

‘Thread of Dreams’ highlights Japan-Philippines cultural exchange
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Endo Kazuya and Madame Endo Akiko attended the fashion show “Thread of Dreams” on 18 April 2026, an event co-hosted by BENCH/ and the Japan Foundation, Manila.

The show, supported by the Embassy of Japan, forms part of activities marking the 2026 Japan-Philippines Friendship Year, commemorating the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

‘Thread of Dreams’ highlights Japan-Philippines cultural exchange
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In his opening remarks, BENCH/ founder Ben Chan said the concept for the project began during a discussion at the ambassador’s residence, highlighting the role of cultural exchange in strengthening mutual understanding.

Ambassador Endo expressed appreciation to the organizers and said the event reflects the theme of the anniversary, “Weaving the Future Together: Peace, Prosperity, Possibilities,” underscoring the importance of collaboration between the two nations.

‘Thread of Dreams’ highlights Japan-Philippines cultural exchange
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Three Filipino designers — Rhett Eala, Jaggy Glarino and Joey Samson — presented a total of 60 designs inspired by Japanese and Filipino elements.

Japan
Bench
Ambassador Endo Kazuya of Japan
Thread of Dreams

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