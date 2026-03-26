‘Kanpai’! Celebrating fruitful friendship between Philippines, Japan

Talented musicians from the University of the Philippines sang both the Philippine and Japan national anthems — a performance symbolic of the beauty of our cross-culture collaboration. We also witnessed traditional Deer and Tiger Dances in commemoration of the Great East Japan Earthquake.

But my favorite part of the evening was appreciating all the Ikebana and Bonsai arrangements and getting a taste of Japan’s delicacies! Twenty-eight specialty booths featured goodies like fresh seafood, wagyu, strawberries, sake and more, reminding us of the famous markets travelers all flock to.

This was a truly immersive experience and a true celebration of the wonders of Japan. But we all know there’s so much more to explore with Japan’s rich culture. Wishing continued success for our two countries’ collaboration. Thanks for having us, Ambassador Endo! Kanpai!