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‘Kanpai’! Celebrating fruitful friendship between Philippines, Japan

AGILE ZAMORA
Published on

Konnichiwa from the Grand Hyatt!

I joined a double celebration hosted by our friends from Japan. The annual National Day Reception celebrating the 66th birthday of His Majesty the Emperor of Japan, as well as the 70th anniversary of the Philippines-Japan Friendship, all in one night!

This long-standing relationship continues to thrive in sectors from politics, economy, to sports, culture and beyond. The distinguished Ambassador Endo Kazuya hosted us that evening, and our very own Department of Foreign Affairs Undersecretary for Policy Leo Herrera-Lim led an inspiring toast.

AGILE ZAMORA
Seven decades of shared ties

Talented musicians from the University of the Philippines sang both the Philippine and Japan national anthems — a performance symbolic of the beauty of our cross-culture collaboration. We also witnessed traditional Deer and Tiger Dances in commemoration of the Great East Japan Earthquake.

But my favorite part of the evening was appreciating all the Ikebana and Bonsai arrangements and getting a taste of Japan’s delicacies! Twenty-eight specialty booths featured goodies like fresh seafood, wagyu, strawberries, sake and more, reminding us of the famous markets travelers all flock to.

This was a truly immersive experience and a true celebration of the wonders of Japan. But we all know there’s so much more to explore with Japan’s rich culture. Wishing continued success for our two countries’ collaboration. Thanks for having us, Ambassador Endo! Kanpai!

JAPAN Ambassador Endo Kazuya with DFA Undersecretary for Policy Leo Herrera-Lim, Madam Akiko and Ambassador Mohammed Rida El Fassi.
JAPAN Ambassador Endo Kazuya with DFA Undersecretary for Policy Leo Herrera-Lim, Madam Akiko and Ambassador Mohammed Rida El Fassi.PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY OF EMBASSY OF JAPAN
BRENDA Ngo, the columnist, Hans Sy and Carol Sy.
BRENDA Ngo, the columnist, Hans Sy and Carol Sy.PHOTOGRAPHS BY AGILE ZAMORA FOR DAILY TRIBUNE
DAILY TRIBUNE’s brand communications executive director Chingkee Mangcucang, Marivic Rufino and Cynthia Carrion-Norton.
DAILY TRIBUNE’s brand communications executive director Chingkee Mangcucang, Marivic Rufino and Cynthia Carrion-Norton.
RAFFY and Anagine Guevara, Tina Teehankee, Marian Nuguid, Angola Consul Helen Ong and Ambassador Catherine McIntosh.
RAFFY and Anagine Guevara, Tina Teehankee, Marian Nuguid, Angola Consul Helen Ong and Ambassador Catherine McIntosh.
TAGUIG Mayor Lani Cayetano, US Ambassador Babes Romualdez and Congressman Jorge Bocobo.
TAGUIG Mayor Lani Cayetano, US Ambassador Babes Romualdez and Congressman Jorge Bocobo.
BECKY Garcia and former Makati Mayor Abby Binay.
BECKY Garcia and former Makati Mayor Abby Binay.
GRACE and Felix Ang.
GRACE and Felix Ang.
CORY Quirino and Connie Cuneta.
CORY Quirino and Connie Cuneta.
FORMER Bacolod Congressman and Mayor Monico Puentevella.
FORMER Bacolod Congressman and Mayor Monico Puentevella.
SENATOR JV Ejercito and Senator Miguel Zubiri.
SENATOR JV Ejercito and Senator Miguel Zubiri.
Japan–Philippines Friendship
Emperor Naruhito’s 66th birthday
Grand Hyatt

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