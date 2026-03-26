‘Kanpai’! Celebrating fruitful friendship between Philippines, Japan

Konnichiwa from the Grand Hyatt!
I joined a double celebration hosted by our friends from Japan. The annual National Day Reception celebrating the 66th birthday of His Majesty the Emperor of Japan, as well as the 70th anniversary of the Philippines-Japan Friendship, all in one night!
This long-standing relationship continues to thrive in sectors from politics, economy, to sports, culture and beyond. The distinguished Ambassador Endo Kazuya hosted us that evening, and our very own Department of Foreign Affairs Undersecretary for Policy Leo Herrera-Lim led an inspiring toast.
Talented musicians from the University of the Philippines sang both the Philippine and Japan national anthems — a performance symbolic of the beauty of our cross-culture collaboration. We also witnessed traditional Deer and Tiger Dances in commemoration of the Great East Japan Earthquake.
But my favorite part of the evening was appreciating all the Ikebana and Bonsai arrangements and getting a taste of Japan’s delicacies! Twenty-eight specialty booths featured goodies like fresh seafood, wagyu, strawberries, sake and more, reminding us of the famous markets travelers all flock to.
This was a truly immersive experience and a true celebration of the wonders of Japan. But we all know there’s so much more to explore with Japan’s rich culture. Wishing continued success for our two countries’ collaboration. Thanks for having us, Ambassador Endo! Kanpai!