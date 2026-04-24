Duterte accepts outcome and ‘leaves fate to God,’ daughter says

On Thursday, The Pre-Trial Chamber I also confirmed all charges of murder and attempted murder as crimes against humanity.

The chamber found there were “substantial grounds” to believe Duterte bore responsibility for killings linked to his controversial war on drugs campaign, which rights groups say resulted in thousands of civilian deaths.

Under ICC procedures, a trial chamber will now take up the case, though scheduling will depend on procedural preparations and logistics. Judicial officials have not yet set firm dates for the next phase of proceedings.

In a separate interview, the younger Duterte described her father’s routine in detention as calm and reflective, noting concerns over age-related health issues including memory and balance.

“The biggest change is his memory. He’s still sharp—very intelligent man. But who's the same at 81?” Kitty said.

She said family visits are ongoing and that she avoids detailed legal discussions during visits to preserve his mood.

When asked to comment about the trial, Kitty refused to make any statement on the case.

“I do not really comment with regards to the ongoing ICC case of his because I do not want to cause any problems for our family, and especially for him who's inside,” she said.