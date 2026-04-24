Duterte accepts outcome and ‘leaves fate to God,’ daughter says

Former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte is accepting the International Criminal Court (ICC) rulings after the tribunal confirmed his charges of crimes against humanity will proceed to trial, his daughter Veronica “Kitty” Duterte said Friday.
In a statement relayed from ICC detention, Kitty Duterte said the 81-year-old former leader was informed of the appeals chamber’s ruling and is confronting the prospect of trial with faith and resilience.
“Wala tayong magawa eh, leave it up to God,” she quoted him as saying during a visit in The Hague, adding that he expressed gratitude to supporters and urged them to embody strength.
The Appeals Chamber earlier rejected all four grounds of the defense’s appeal, affirming that the court retains jurisdiction over alleged crimes committed while the Philippines was still a party to the Rome Statute, and declared moot Duterte’s requests for his release.
On Thursday, The Pre-Trial Chamber I also confirmed all charges of murder and attempted murder as crimes against humanity.
The chamber found there were “substantial grounds” to believe Duterte bore responsibility for killings linked to his controversial war on drugs campaign, which rights groups say resulted in thousands of civilian deaths.
Under ICC procedures, a trial chamber will now take up the case, though scheduling will depend on procedural preparations and logistics. Judicial officials have not yet set firm dates for the next phase of proceedings.
In a separate interview, the younger Duterte described her father’s routine in detention as calm and reflective, noting concerns over age-related health issues including memory and balance.
“The biggest change is his memory. He’s still sharp—very intelligent man. But who's the same at 81?” Kitty said.
She said family visits are ongoing and that she avoids detailed legal discussions during visits to preserve his mood.
When asked to comment about the trial, Kitty refused to make any statement on the case.
“I do not really comment with regards to the ongoing ICC case of his because I do not want to cause any problems for our family, and especially for him who's inside,” she said.