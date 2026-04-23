Kitty Duterte says father's legacy lives amid ICC detention

The younger Duterte, however, declined to answer questions regarding former Sen. Antonio Trillanes' allegations that her family accepted millions of money fro, alled drug lord Sammy Uy.

Her remarks came amid mounting criticism of the former president as the ICC continues its proceedings over alleged crimes against humanity tied to his administration’s anti-drug campaign.

The Dutertes have consistently challenged the ICC’s jurisdiction, arguing that the Philippines’ withdrawal from the Rome Statute in 2019 stripped the court of authority.

The tribunal, however, maintains it can investigate alleged crimes committed while the country was still a member.

The statement underscores the Duterte family’s continued public defense of the former president, as legal proceedings move forward and political divisions over his drug war persist.

The ICC is expected to decide by 28 April whether to confirm charges against Duterte, a development that could determine the next stage of the high-profile case.