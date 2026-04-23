All raps upheld; Digong trial is on

The chamber found “substantial grounds to believe that Duterte is responsible for the crimes against humanity of murder and attempted murder,” covering incidents from November 2011 to March 2019 that allegedly resulted in thousands of deaths.

Duterte faces three counts of crimes against humanity for murder, tied to 49 killing incidents involving 78 victims. He may be held criminally liable as an indirect co-perpetrator, or for ordering, inducing, aiding, or abetting the crimes.

The former president becomes the first Asian former head of state to face trial before the ICC, which prosecutes individuals for war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Duterte’s lead defense counsel, British-Israeli lawyer Nicholas Kaufman, rejected the court’s findings, saying the prosecution’s case relies on “uncorroborated statements” from cooperating witnesses.