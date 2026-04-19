Craig leads DENZA global rollout

DENZA has named Daniel Craig as the face of its new global campaign as the electric vehicle brand prepares for a wider international rollout in 2026.
The company said Craig will appear in advertising materials and television campaigns that feature several of its vehicles, including models that form part of its growing SUV lineup. The move comes as DENZA expands beyond its current markets, with plans that include Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.
DENZA operates under the BYD Group and focuses on new energy vehicles positioned in the premium segment. The brand is working to build recognition in markets where it remains new, while competing with established luxury manufacturers and newer electric vehicle brands.
“Daniel Craig represents a powerful combination of strength, sophistication and authenticity — qualities that resonate deeply with what DENZA stands for. As we introduce the brand to global markets across Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, we are proud to collaborate with an actor whose presence reflects the spirit of DENZA. Together, we aim to showcase how technology, design, and emotion can shape a new vision of premium mobility,” Stella Li, executive vice president of BYD Global, said.
The campaign will include vehicles such as the B5, B8, and Z9 GT, which are expected to play a central role in the brand’s international expansion. These models highlight the company’s focus on electric mobility, design, and onboard technology.
In the Philippines, DENZA is set to begin operations with the launch of the B5 and B8 this April. The entry places the brand in the premium SUV segment, where it will compete with other luxury and electric vehicle offerings already available in the market.
Interest in electric vehicles in the country has been increasing, supported by rising fuel prices and a gradual shift toward alternative mobility options. DENZA’s arrival adds another choice for buyers who are considering electric vehicles in the higher-end segment.
The company said it plans to support its local rollout through a dealer network, with locations identified in Makati, Alabang, Greenhills, and Cebu.
Craig’s involvement is expected to help the brand gain visibility as it enters new territories. Celebrity partnerships are common in the automotive industry, particularly when brands are building awareness in unfamiliar markets.
DENZA is set to run the campaign alongside its expansion efforts through 2026, as it works to establish a presence in multiple regions and grow its share in the global electric vehicle market.