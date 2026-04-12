DENZA previews B5 and B8, expands lineup

The B5 uses a 1.5-liter engine paired with dual electric motors and a four-wheel-drive system. The B8 uses a 2.0-liter engine. Both models run on Super DMO Technology and target daily driving as well as longer trips.

DENZA says the B8 reaches a combined driving range of up to 1,040 kilometers, while the B5 reaches up to 975 kilometers.

The brand joins a major auto show in the country for the first time since entering the market earlier this year. It highlights its dealership network in Makati, Alabang, Greenhills and Cebu.

The booth centers on visitor interaction. Guests explore vehicle features, interior layouts, and onboard systems during the event.

“We’re incredibly excited to meet more people at this year’s Manila International Auto Show and let discerning customers discover for themselves a smarter, more refined, and truly premium way of moving. We look forward to welcoming everyone to the DENZA booth,” Adam Hu, country head of BYD and DENZA Philippines, said.