DENZA previews B5 and B8, expands lineup

DENZA Philippines presents a wider vehicle lineup at the Manila International Auto Show 2026, with the brand showing two new models alongside its current range.
The company displays the DENZA D9 and DENZA Z9 GT at the show, covering multi-purpose and performance segments. Visitors also see the DENZA B5 and DENZA B8, which the brand lines up as upcoming additions.
The B5 uses a 1.5-liter engine paired with dual electric motors and a four-wheel-drive system. The B8 uses a 2.0-liter engine. Both models run on Super DMO Technology and target daily driving as well as longer trips.
DENZA says the B8 reaches a combined driving range of up to 1,040 kilometers, while the B5 reaches up to 975 kilometers.
The brand joins a major auto show in the country for the first time since entering the market earlier this year. It highlights its dealership network in Makati, Alabang, Greenhills and Cebu.
The booth centers on visitor interaction. Guests explore vehicle features, interior layouts, and onboard systems during the event.
“We’re incredibly excited to meet more people at this year’s Manila International Auto Show and let discerning customers discover for themselves a smarter, more refined, and truly premium way of moving. We look forward to welcoming everyone to the DENZA booth,” Adam Hu, country head of BYD and DENZA Philippines, said.
DENZA also announces a global partnership with actor Daniel Craig as part of its branding efforts.
The company continues to expand its product lineup as it builds its presence in the local market.