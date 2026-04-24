CEU dethrones Olivarez, bags UCAL cage crown

The Joe Silva-mentored Scorpions capped their stellar showing with an 85-81 Game 2 win — their fourth over the dethroned champions this season that underscored their status as one of the dominant forces in the collegiate basketball.

With the 6-foot-3 Sarza, Singson and Precious Momowei leading the onslaught, the Scorpions rushed to an early 13-0 lead before extending their lead to 26-12 at the end of the opening frame, which proved too much for the Sea Lions to overcome.

After falling behind by 16 points twice in the payoff period, the Sea Lions, starring Hakim Njiasse, Christian Vergara and John Escalante, staged several offensive spurts to move dangerously within 81-83 with still 14 ticks left.

Singson, however, restored order with two pressure-packed charities before Kurt Miranda sealed the deal with two more charities after a Vergara costly turnover.

Sarza tallied 25 points, 9 rebounds and 2 assists — numbers that earned for himself the Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP) while Singson contributed 20 points and 4 boards.