Bol’s double-double lifts TNT past Terrafirma

Despite the win, TNT head coach Chot Reyes said they have yet to improve as they continue their campaign in the midseason conference.

“I keep trying to remind the players about putting in sustained effort for 48 minutes, but the reality is like I said, we’re still far from that level. I hope we can pick it up because the competition in this tournament, this conference is very tough,” Reyes said.

“This team out-rebounded us. They’re not among the biggest teams in the league and still they out-rebounded us.”

Reyes said Bol has to make his presence felt more on the defensive end.

“I think the good thing today was that he shot his free throws better, but he still has a lot to work on. We still have a lot to work on with him defensively,” Reyes said.

“The good thing is he’s very open to suggestions and coaching, and hopefully we can get to a level little by little where we can get up to speed to the kind of defense that we want to play.”

A free throw from Paul Garcia with 11:30 in the fourth quarter kickstarted a 16-4 run for the Dyip to close in at TNT, 82-88.

Calvin Oftana then dropped a dagger triple with 2:22 left for a 97-88 advantage.

Oftana was the lone local player to reach double digits for TNT with 20 points and 12 rebounds while Roger Pogoy and Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser scored nine points each.