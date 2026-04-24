Bantayan travelers question ferry fare hike

The previous rate of ₱250 is now ₱450 per passenger, while vehicle transport fees have increased from ₱2,000 to nearly ₱3,000.

Bantayan Island local officials from the municipalities of Bantayan, Sta. Fe, and Madridejos emphasized the importance of affordable transport for their towns, noting in the resolution that "accessibility and affordability of transportation play crucial role in sustaining a healthy tourism industry."

Sta. Fe is known for its beaches and resorts as it relies heavily on tourism as a key economic driver.

Residents and travellers questioned whether the increases underwent proper regulatory processes.

Lao warned that the impact of rising costs could extend beyond commuters as he pointed out that higher fares may "discourage travel to Sta. Fe and adversely affect local businesses," with fears that visitors could choose more affordable destinations instead.

While acknowledging that operational costs and fuel prices may fluctuate, the resolution emphasized that any fare hike must remain within the bounds of government regulations.

MARINA is mandated to oversee domestic shipping rates under existing laws.