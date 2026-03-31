Marina greenlights 30% vessel fare increase during Semana Santa

The ceiling includes the initial 20 percent cap earlier provided under Marina Advisory No. 2026-10, due to the increase in fuel prices by around 152 percent from the 28 February level.

Marina said the advisory was issued as a supplemental contingency measure “to help mitigate the impact of the ongoing Middle East crisis on the Philippine maritime industry, particularly in light of rising global fuel costs,” at the expense of the riding public, especially this Holy Week.

The agency further directed all domestic shipping companies, shipowners, operators, charterers, cargo owners, and other maritime stakeholders to strictly comply with updated guidelines on rate adjustments and consumer protection.

“This measure reflects our commitment to balance the viability of our shipping industry with the protection of the Filipino commuting and shipping public,” said Administrator Sonia B. Malaluan. “Amid global uncertainties, we are ensuring that rate adjustments remain fair, transparent, and within reasonable limits. At the same time, we want to assure the public that these adjustments are not permanent—when global fuel prices go down, corresponding fare reductions will be implemented, in line with our policy on mandatory downward adjustments.”

To ensure transparency and protect the riding public, shipping operators are required to provide at least three (3) days’ prior notice to Marina and the public through publication and postings in ports, vessels, terminals, and official platforms, and to implement mandatory downward adjustments in rates should global fuel prices decrease.

The advisory also emphasizes that the transport of agricultural products and other basic commodities shall remain prioritized and subject to the 20% limit for rate adjustments to safeguard food supply chains.

“Marina will intensify monitoring of freight and passenger rates nationwide to ensure compliance. Violations, including overcharging beyond the approved RRA, will be met with appropriate administrative sanctions. The issuance serves as a supplement to MARINA Advisory No. 2026-10 and takes effect immediately,” Marina said.