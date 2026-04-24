Baguio in full K-color

Traveling to different regions each year, the festival expands its reach while engaging new audiences across the country.

This year’s destination, Baguio City, widely known as the Summer Capital of the Philippines, provides a fitting backdrop for the celebration. Recognized as a Unesco Creative City of Crafts and Folk Arts (2017) and the first Philippine city inducted into the Hall of Fame of the Asean Tourism Standards after three consecutive wins of the Asean Clean Tourist City Award, Baguio stands as a vibrant hub of creativity, tradition and cultural exchange.

Festival-goers can explore a wide range of interactive booths and themed zones throughout the grounds, featuring traditional and modern K-culture. Guests can also discover Korea’s top travel destinations, explore the world of Korean creative industries, and learn about content protection in engaging and accessible ways.

Hands-on activities include digital painting, Hangeul pop art, and the well-loved Hanbok-wearing experience, where visitors can dress in traditional Korean attire. Additional arts and crafts stations highlight both traditional and contemporary Korean creativity, offering fun and meaningful experiences for all ages.