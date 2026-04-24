Baguio in full K-color

The vibrant celebration of Korean culture continues its journey across the Philippines as the Korean Cultural Center in the Philippines brings the much-anticipated Korea Festival 2026 to Baguio City on 9 and 10 May at SM City Baguio.
First launched in 2022, Korea Festival has grown into one of KCC’s flagship events, showcasing diverse facets of Korean culture through immersive, interactive and educational experiences.
Traveling to different regions each year, the festival expands its reach while engaging new audiences across the country.
This year’s destination, Baguio City, widely known as the Summer Capital of the Philippines, provides a fitting backdrop for the celebration. Recognized as a Unesco Creative City of Crafts and Folk Arts (2017) and the first Philippine city inducted into the Hall of Fame of the Asean Tourism Standards after three consecutive wins of the Asean Clean Tourist City Award, Baguio stands as a vibrant hub of creativity, tradition and cultural exchange.
Festival-goers can explore a wide range of interactive booths and themed zones throughout the grounds, featuring traditional and modern K-culture. Guests can also discover Korea’s top travel destinations, explore the world of Korean creative industries, and learn about content protection in engaging and accessible ways.
Hands-on activities include digital painting, Hangeul pop art, and the well-loved Hanbok-wearing experience, where visitors can dress in traditional Korean attire. Additional arts and crafts stations highlight both traditional and contemporary Korean creativity, offering fun and meaningful experiences for all ages.
In celebration of the Philippine Chairship of ASEAN in 2026, the National Commission for Culture and the Arts will bring a dedicated ASEAN Corner, inviting visitors to explore the richness and diversity of Southeast Asian cultures through interactive elements such as storybooks, traditional crafts like puppets and masks, and games from ASEAN countries.
The festival stage comes alive with dynamic cultural performances that bring together Korean and Filipino talent. Audiences can enjoy energetic K-pop cover dance showcases alongside traditional performances that celebrate heritage and artistry.
Special highlights include performances by the Korea Taekwondo Association, the Suwon Gugak Association, and a traditional performance team from Baguio, whose vibrant showcases will keep the energy high throughout the evening and offer a memorable cultural experience for all attendees.