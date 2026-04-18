Korean wave powers visitor growth, festival turns Baguio into cultural hub

Launched only a few years ago, the festival has grown into one of KCC’s flagship events, traveling nationwide to bring Korean traditions and trends closer to Filipino audiences. Each stop offers a unique backdrop, and Baguio — known as the country’s summer capital — provides an ideal setting with its cool climate and vibrant arts scene.

This year’s edition turns the venue into an interactive space filled with Korean-inspired experiences. Guests can browse travel and creative booths, try hands-on activities such as digital art and Hangeul crafts, and even wear a hanbok. Adding a regional touch, the National Commission for Culture and the Arts is curating an ASEAN corner featuring Southeast Asian games, storytelling, and crafts.

As night falls, the spotlight shifts to live performances featuring both Korean and Filipino talent. The lineup includes K-pop dance covers and traditional showcases, with appearances by the Korea Taekwondo Association and the Suwon Gugak Association, alongside local performers. Open to the public free of charge, the festival offers an accessible way to experience Korean culture without leaving the country.