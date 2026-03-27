K-wave in full swing

Out of numerous centers worldwide, only six were selected for distinction this year — placing KCC Philippines among an elite group recognized for creativity, impact and excellence in programming. The award highlights the Center’s ability to design initiatives that resonate deeply with local communities while maintaining a strong cultural identity.

At the heart of this achievement is a commitment to accessibility and engagement. Over the past year, KCC Philippines has broadened its reach through a wide array of programs that cater to diverse interests — from Korean pop culture and cinema to language education, culinary arts and traditional practices. These efforts have not only introduced Korean culture to a wider audience but have also encouraged meaningful cultural exchange.

Director Kim Myeongjin acknowledged the significance of the recognition, noting that it reflects the growing connection between Filipinos and Koreans. He emphasized that the achievement is shared with the Center’s partners and audiences, whose continued support fuels its mission to foster cultural understanding.