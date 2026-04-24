Ayala Healthway expands Manila clinic network

Healthcare provider Healthway Medical Network, healthcare platform of Ayala Corporation under AC Health is accelerating its expansion through mall-based locations, opening its 18th multi-specialty center at Ayala Malls Manila Bay as it builds a nationwide outpatient network.
The move highlights a deliberate shift toward placing healthcare services inside high-traffic commercial hubs, allowing the company to reach more patients and capture demand for frequent and recurring care.
Parañaque City Mayor Edwin Olivarez said developments like this support broader efforts to improve healthcare access in urban areas. “Public–private collaboration is key to improving healthcare access for our constituents. The launch of a comprehensive clinic comes at a timely moment, especially as Aseana City continues to grow into a major hub for commercial and government developments,” he said.
Located in the fast-growing Aseana district, the new center integrates consultations, diagnostics, dialysis, and pharmacy services in a single site. The setup is designed to reduce the need for multiple visits across different facilities, particularly for patients requiring ongoing treatment.
The facility also includes laboratory services, imaging, cardiac testing, rehabilitation, dental care, and executive check-up suites aimed at corporate clients, reflecting rising demand for preventive and workplace health services.
Healthway President and CEO Jef Peeters said the expansion is anchored on accessibility and service quality. “Healthway’s growth spells commitment to better care, not just bigger reach,” he said. “Expect to see more clinics where we can serve more patients, better.”
The rollout of additional centers forms part of the company’s broader strategy to scale its outpatient network nationwide, positioning mall-based clinics as a key channel for delivering accessible, integrated healthcare.