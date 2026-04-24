Anna Mae Yu Lamentillo on courage, belonging, being honored at Oxford

Her speech stood out for its honesty. Rather than focus only on accomplishment, she spoke about what it means to endure. She described a cohort made up of people whose lives extended far beyond the classroom, many of whom were navigating burdens that were deeply personal and, in some cases, shaped by crisis and conflict.

“Because for most of the people in this class, crisis is not a case study,” she said. “It is something lived.”

Lamentillo’s own story made that reflection even more resonant. English, she shared, is not her first language. She is from the Karay-a ethnolinguistic tribe and grew up with a speech defect. Her first English book was an Oxford dictionary.

There is something cinematic about that image: a young girl learning English through a dictionary, then years later standing at Oxford, addressing a graduating class and being honored for her contribution to the community.