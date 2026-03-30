Investing in Filipina Overseas workers to reclaim their dreams through education

Beyond providing for their families, what lies at the hearts of overseas Filipina workers? For three Filipinas in Hong Kong, that dream is a vision of themselves in a toga, holding a diploma — a powerful symbol of reclaiming their personal goals beyond their roles as providers.
While long celebrated as the backbone of the economy, these women are redefining what it means to be a hero on their own terms. They are transitioning from being seen solely as workers to becoming learners, driven to unlock their potential as college graduates for their personal development while securing a future for their families back in the Philippines.
In celebration of International Women’s Month, we put the spotlight on these three women — Filipina scholars Rebecca Norada, Ludeliet Gimongala and Rosabel Alday — who choose to regain their right to dream for themselves despite their circumstances. Despite the demands of working abroad, they are asserting their right to brighter futures with scholarships brought about by the non-government organization Full Phils, bolstered by the support of the One Meralco Foundation, PLDT-Smart Foundation and Metro Pacific Investments Foundation.
‘A photo of myself wearing a graduation gown’
Before moving to Hong Kong, Rebecca Norada, 45, was a stay-at-home mother of two. She sought work abroad to secure her family’s future, but throughout two decades of service, her own aspirations never dimmed.
“I’ve always dreamed of having a photo of myself wearing a graduation gown, holding a diploma in my hand. Maybe it’s that vision that keeps pushing me to pursue my goals, even if it means juggling the challenges of work and study.”
Despite having the grueling schedule of a domestic helper while studying remotely for her BA in English Language, Norada often find herself battling isolation and demotivation. Yet she persevered, shifting her perceptions about herself and discovering what else she can do to rise above her circumstances.
“I used to avoid speaking up in public because I feared stumbling over my words. But one day, I pushed myself to lead and surprisingly, I did well. The feedback I got was positive, and I realized I wasn’t as bad at public speaking as I thought. That experience showed me I could grow with practice,” she shared.
‘The thought of being called a psychologist’
Ludeliet Gimongala has always wanted to study psychology and understand childhood behavior. Haunted by the challenges she faced as a child and wanting to know how to heal from it, she developed an interest in how a child grows up, develops, and eventually succeeds in life. Without yet the means to study psychology, she became passionate about volunteering for the youth while in the Philippines.
When she pursued a career in Hong Kong, she continued her passion — caring for children. The 37-year-old breadwinner has spent the last decade looking after children. She initially thought that she would never go back to studying, until her former boss changed her mind.
“My previous employer said something inspiring: ‘You can become a better version of yourself. Don’t settle for less. Keep dreaming and find what you really want. Your life doesn’t have to be just about being a domestic helper. You’re exceptional, so dream big,’” she recalled.
This prompted her to look for ways on how to become a student again, so she can pursue a degree in Psychology. “I want to prove to myself that I can become a better version of who I am. I’m challenging myself to see if I can achieve what I set my mind to, and this is part of that journey.”
Now on her 3rd term as a second-year student, Gimongala looks forward to the day she would hold her own diploma and call herself a Psychology degree holder. Despite her complicated relationship with her late father, she still wants to fulfill his dream — for his children to graduate college.
“My ‘aha’ moment came when I realized that I will soon be a degree holder. The thought of being called ‘Psychologist Ludeliet Gimongala’ feels incredibly fulfilling and wonderful. It’s a reminder of the hard work and dedication I’ve put into my studies,” she shared. Gimongala is also excited to work in any service-related job, such as becoming a kindergarten assistant.
“Investing in your education not only empowers you with valuable skills but also open doors to a brighter future for you and your family.”
Fulfilling Filipina workers’ dreams
Single mother Rosabel Alday dreams of securing her daughter’s future by sending her child to college. But as a daughter to her own parents, Rosabel also dreams of walking across the graduation stage and earning her college diploma as a gift to them.
While she already finished a vocational course on computer technology in the Philippines, she decided to move to Hong Kong 11 years ago so she can save enough to support her daughter until graduation. Sacrificing her own dreams for her daughter, she told herself that being a domestic worker away from her family is not her end game.
“Ayokong tumandang domestic worker sa Hong Kong. Gusto kong bigyan ang sarili ko ng choice to do something else,” she mused. “When you are a domestic worker, at some point, you’ll lose your identity, especially when you are not lucky enough to have a good employer. You always felt low and naive... and I don’t want to get trapped in this kind of situation for a long time.”
Looking forward to the day when she would be free to become who she wants to be while sustaining her child’s education, she goes through a stringent daily schedule. As a student of BS Business Administration in Management Information System, she wakes up at 4 a.m. to complete her modules before switching hats to fulfill her domestic duties at work. Powering through exhaustion, her little wins — such as finishing school projects — boost her confidence. She is also working towards her dream of becoming a financial educator during her spare time.
“Doing something you love is very empowering. Ang pagiging domestic worker minsan ay nakakapanliit, lalo na at minsan hindi maayos ang trato ng employer. And knowing na hindi ka forever domestic worker at may ibang opportunity sa labas ng kontrata mo makes me empowered.”
'Fulfilling Filipina workers’ dreams
In Hong Kong, many Filipinas find their career paths limited by a lack of access to higher education. This inspired Emilio Baja to establish Full Phils, an NGO dedicated to providing scholarships for OFWs in Hong Kong, determined to bridge the gap between their current roles and their dreams to finish their college education and alleviate their struggles. By providing aid for their education, Full Phils believes more doors will open to them that will lead to better opportunities.
Through a shared commitment to uplifting lives, the One Meralco Foundation and other private partners have joined Full Phils in supporting these aspirations. Since 2023, the program has empowered 30 scholars — including Norada, Gimongala, Alday — via digital learning platforms that allow them to integrate education into their demanding work schedules.
“Full Phils’ work began and continues through the generosity of Filipinos who believe in the power of education to uplift others. Whether through donations, partnerships, or volunteerism, it is this shared commitment that fuels every scholarship awarded and every scholar supported.”
Jumping out of her comfort zone with the scholarship to support her, Alday looks back on how she is well on her way to fulfill her own dream. “Because of your generosity and compassion, I would be able to achieve my own dream of having a college diploma without any worries about providing for the needs of my own daughter.”
Norada can only thank those who supported her dream. “The support I received from the One Meralco Foundation and the MVP Group became more than financial assistance, it was belief. Their scholarship grant lit the way. It gave me the chance to focus on my studies without worrying about the burdens I carried out as an OFW.”
For One Meralco Foundation, supporting overseas Filipina workers in Hong Kong through scholarships represent a deeper investment in the Filipino people — ensuring that while these women light the way for their families back home, they are also empowered to illuminate their own paths so they can shine on their own.