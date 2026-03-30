Investing in Filipina Overseas workers to reclaim their dreams through education

When she pursued a career in Hong Kong, she continued her passion — caring for children. The 37-year-old breadwinner has spent the last decade looking after children. She initially thought that she would never go back to studying, until her former boss changed her mind.

“My previous employer said something inspiring: ‘You can become a better version of yourself. Don’t settle for less. Keep dreaming and find what you really want. Your life doesn’t have to be just about being a domestic helper. You’re exceptional, so dream big,’” she recalled.

This prompted her to look for ways on how to become a student again, so she can pursue a degree in Psychology. “I want to prove to myself that I can become a better version of who I am. I’m challenging myself to see if I can achieve what I set my mind to, and this is part of that journey.”

Now on her 3rd term as a second-year student, Gimongala looks forward to the day she would hold her own diploma and call herself a Psychology degree holder. Despite her complicated relationship with her late father, she still wants to fulfill his dream — for his children to graduate college.

“My ‘aha’ moment came when I realized that I will soon be a degree holder. The thought of being called ‘Psychologist Ludeliet Gimongala’ feels incredibly fulfilling and wonderful. It’s a reminder of the hard work and dedication I’ve put into my studies,” she shared. Gimongala is also excited to work in any service-related job, such as becoming a kindergarten assistant.

“Investing in your education not only empowers you with valuable skills but also open doors to a brighter future for you and your family.”

Fulfilling Filipina workers’ dreams

Single mother Rosabel Alday dreams of securing her daughter’s future by sending her child to college. But as a daughter to her own parents, Rosabel also dreams of walking across the graduation stage and earning her college diploma as a gift to them.