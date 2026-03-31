International Dance Day Fest: A five-gala fever dream in Makati

If your idea of a "day" is a quick 24 hours, the International Dance Day Fest is here to gaslight your calendar—and honestly, we’re here for it.

From 22 to 26 April 2026, the Samsung Performing Arts Theater is beating the "boring recital" concept by hosting a full-blown 1,200-artist takeover. Spearheaded by Ayala Land and Make It Makati, the festival is a high-octane cultural flex that puts the local scene front and center.

The festival’s structure is pure "no skips" behavior, dedicating each night to a specific vibe so no genre gets stepped on. The curtains rise on 22 April with a certified heavy-hitter: the American Ballet Theatre (ABT) Studio Company. Joined by guest principals Thomas Forster and Christine Shevchenko, these NYC rising stars are bringing that "global gold standard" technical precision that’s basically a masterclass in not fumbling the bag.