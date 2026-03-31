International Dance Day Fest: A five-gala fever dream in Makati

If your idea of a "day" is a quick 24 hours, the International Dance Day Fest is here to gaslight your calendar—and honestly, we’re here for it.
From 22 to 26 April 2026, the Samsung Performing Arts Theater is beating the "boring recital" concept by hosting a full-blown 1,200-artist takeover. Spearheaded by Ayala Land and Make It Makati, the festival is a high-octane cultural flex that puts the local scene front and center.
The festival’s structure is pure "no skips" behavior, dedicating each night to a specific vibe so no genre gets stepped on. The curtains rise on 22 April with a certified heavy-hitter: the American Ballet Theatre (ABT) Studio Company. Joined by guest principals Thomas Forster and Christine Shevchenko, these NYC rising stars are bringing that "global gold standard" technical precision that’s basically a masterclass in not fumbling the bag.
The momentum keeps that same energy on 23 April with the Folk and Traditional Dance Gala, where heavyweights like Bayanihan and UP Filipiniana prove our heritage is still very much in its prime.
The vibe shifts to pure "main stage" grit on 24 April for the Street Dance Gala. Expect crews like Unrlvd and Eleven 11 to bring enough raw athleticism and swag to literally shake the theater’s foundation.
But for the purists, the real "Avengers assemble" moment happens on 25 April. The Ballet Gala sees the country’s four major pillars—Ballet Manila, Philippine Ballet Theatre, Ballet Philippines, and Alice Reyes Dance Philippines—sharing one stage. It’s a rare moment of "all-stars, no beef" unity, proving that when the music starts, everyone is on the same side of the barre.
The week-long festival builds to a full-throttle finale on 26 April with the Contemporary Gala. Powerhouse Hiraya Dance Company returns after last year’s unforgettable percussion and mask work, joined by boundary-pushers Airdance and Daloy.
Beyond the nightly glitz, the festival is also giving back through a 21 April lecture-demo by ABT’s Sascha Radetsky and workshops by the iconic Christine Rocas. It’s a rare week where the entire community—from the rookies to the GOATs—is under one roof.
Tickets are live at Ticketworld, so grab yours before they vanish. Missing this would be a generational misstep.
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