40,000 join autism inclusion walk

Advocates said the proposed measure seeks to strengthen access to services, ensure coordinated support systems, and create lifelong opportunities for Filipinos on the autism spectrum.

The event will gather key figures in government, advocacy, and the private sector, including Joy Belmonte, who is set to be recognized with the Hans T. Sy Leadership Award for Autism Inclusion and Welfare, pending confirmation.

Also expected to attend are ASP national spokesperson Mona Magno Veluz, chair emerita Dang Koe, national president Lorenzo Sumulong III, goodwill ambassador Michelle Dee, and Shereen Sy, founder of Book Nook and ASP Autism Works Partner of the Year.

Organizers said the walk will feature performances showcasing the talents of individuals on the spectrum and their allies, while reinforcing calls for systemic inclusion through stronger policies, partnerships, and sustained support.