DOJ: Zaldy Co not arrested, under ‘humane’ conditions in Czech Republic

“Even if the Department of Justice has not seen it firsthand, the Philippine government is sure that the Czech Republic is keeping him in very humane conditions,” Martinez said when asked if Co is under Czech authorities.

Martinez clarified that Co has not been arrested under Czech law, underscoring the importance of distinguishing legal jurisdictions.

“We have to be careful with the nomenclature—he’s not arrested. When Zaldy Co was found in the Czech Republic, their government notified the Philippines,” he explained, adding that authorities have yet to disclose which specific agency or individuals are handling Co’s custody.

The DOJ official said coordination is ongoing, with Philippine authorities expecting to engage with their counterparts in the Czech justice system, though the exact agencies involved have not been formally identified.

He further stressed that Philippine authorities cannot impose their legal processes on a sovereign state.

“Let’s do away with the word ‘arrest’ because arrest assumes it is being done by the country with jurisdiction over him. The Czech Republic cannot lawfully arrest Zaldy Co because he has no outstanding warrant there. The case is pending in the Philippines, so these are two different jurisdictions,” Martinez explained.

The DOJ official emphasized the need to respect differences in legal systems and processes.

“It wouldn’t be prudent for the Philippines to impose its laws on another sovereign nation. That’s why we are coordinating properly and exploring avenues under international comity,” he added.

Martinez also said there is no definite timeline yet for Co’s possible return to the Philippines.

“We cannot provide a timeline. It will depend entirely on how the Czech Republic is willing to accommodate, with all due respect to their laws,” he said, echoing earlier statements from Justice Secretary Frederick Vida.

Earlier on Thursday, Vida, accompanied by Chief State Counsel Dennis Chan, departed for the Czech Republic to initiate formal discussions with Czech authorities.

Representatives from the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) and the Philippine Center for Transnational Crime will also be part of the broader delegation.

Martinez said the talks aim to explore all possible legal avenues to secure Co’s return to the Philippines, where he faces charges before the Sandiganbayan.

These options include deportation, extradition, and the possible invocation of the United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC), to which both countries are signatories.

The DOJ stressed, however, that any resolution will depend on the Czech Republic’s domestic laws, judicial procedures, and data privacy regulations.

“The Philippine government approaches this engagement with full respect for Czech legal processes, with the understanding that this may take time,” Martinez said.

The department added that while it remains committed to pursuing all legal remedies, the timeline and method for Co’s return remain subject to ongoing discussions and applicable international and domestic legal frameworks.

“We remain steadfast in our mandate to ensure that former Congressman Zaldy Co faces accountability before Philippine courts,” the DOJ said.