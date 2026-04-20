Marcos says Zaldy Co remains in Czech custody

The President said he already instructed the Departments of Justice and Foreign Affairs to spearhead the coordination with the Czech Republic authorities to ensure that Co’s deportation will be smooth and in the right process.

“Magpapadala rin ng high-level coordination team upang tutukan ito. Ang ganitong mga proseso ay may sinusunod na mga legal na hakbang sa pagitan ng mga bansa kaya'tangangailangan na sapat na panahon upang maisagawa ng tama. We will bring Zaldy Co home, and we will do so in accordance with the law. He will answer to the Filipino people,” he said.

Earlier, former Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque called the President for spreading fake news, as there was no Zaldy Co arrested by Czech authorities, according to his confirmatory call to the said country’s immigration department.