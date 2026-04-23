Yambing late-game blunder lifts Greats

Cebu won a “lost” game against Batangas in the SportsPlus Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League at the Pasay Astrodome on Wednesday.
Paul Desiderio’s desperation heave at the buzzer from way out got counted by the referees following a goaltending violation by Batangas’ Rhinwill Yambing, gifting the Cebu Greats a come-from-behind 84-83 victory over the Batangas City Tanduay Athletics.
With barely 3.7 seconds left, Ced Ablaza made his first free throw to give Batangas an 83-82 lead, but missed the second, allowing Simon Camacho to snare the rebound and throw the ball to Desiderio, who dribbled and let fly the ball just to beat time.
Yambing, a known high-flyer, unexpectedly soared and touched the ball for a clear violation that reversed the game’s outcome.
Cebu thus improved its record to 2-1, tying Batangas, which leaned on Desiderio’s 21 points and three rebounds to clinch the SportsPlus Best Player award over Jun Manzo, with 18 points, four assists, three steals and two rebounds, and Mark Meneses, with 18 points, 11 rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks.
Batangas drew 18 points, three steals and two rebounds from Jhan Nermal, 15 points, six assists, two steals and two rebounds from Ino Comboy, and 12 points plus four rebounds from Yambing.
Basilan Steel bested Pasay, 82-76, in the nightcap, while Quezon City leaned on MJ Joson and Kobe Monje to stun Meycauayan Marilao, 78-69, in the opener.
Veteran John Wilson knocked in a triple and canned two charities as Basilan swung the balance with an 8-2 run in the last 1:49 of the extension period to improve to 2-1.
Wilson, the 2021 Season Most Valuable Player, notched 20 points and 12 rebounds, followed by Miles Canal with 13 points, seven rebounds and three assists, and Bobby Balucanag with 10 points, six rebounds and two assists.
With the count tied at 70, the Pasay Voyagers had the opportunity to prevail outright. Steve Nash Enriquez, however, opted for an unnecessary triple, rather than drive in as the Steel were already in penalty, and missed.
Pasay tumbled to 1-2 despite Christian Fajarito’s 20 points and five rebounds, Cyril Gonzales’ 14 points, two rebounds and two steals, and Brian Hilario’s 13 points and three rebounds.
Joson, a prized find from Manila Central University, and Monje, a former track and field jumper turned basketball player in Letran, combined for 19 points in the fourth quarter, surpassing Meycauayan’s total of 14 in the period and completing Quezon City’s rally from a 24-37 deficit.