Yambing late-game blunder lifts Greats

Basilan Steel bested Pasay, 82-76, in the nightcap, while Quezon City leaned on MJ Joson and Kobe Monje to stun Meycauayan Marilao, 78-69, in the opener.

Veteran John Wilson knocked in a triple and canned two charities as Basilan swung the balance with an 8-2 run in the last 1:49 of the extension period to improve to 2-1.

Wilson, the 2021 Season Most Valuable Player, notched 20 points and 12 rebounds, followed by Miles Canal with 13 points, seven rebounds and three assists, and Bobby Balucanag with 10 points, six rebounds and two assists.

With the count tied at 70, the Pasay Voyagers had the opportunity to prevail outright. Steve Nash Enriquez, however, opted for an unnecessary triple, rather than drive in as the Steel were already in penalty, and missed.

Pasay tumbled to 1-2 despite Christian Fajarito’s 20 points and five rebounds, Cyril Gonzales’ 14 points, two rebounds and two steals, and Brian Hilario’s 13 points and three rebounds.

Joson, a prized find from Manila Central University, and Monje, a former track and field jumper turned basketball player in Letran, combined for 19 points in the fourth quarter, surpassing Meycauayan’s total of 14 in the period and completing Quezon City’s rally from a 24-37 deficit.