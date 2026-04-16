Hotel Okura Manila marks 4th year with dining, stay offers

Promotions include a “2+1” buffet deal and a “1+1” afternoon tea offer for One Harmony members, as well as a 20 percent discount on the grill menu during Mondays and Tuesdays, subject to minimum spend requirements.

The grill selection introduces dishes such as kushiyaki and ishiyaki, expanding the restaurant’s Japanese dining options.

At Yamazato, guests can experience kaiseki dining, with 20 percent discounts on seasonal menus offered on weekdays from 21 to 30 April, along with a “3+1” dining privilege for members.

Room packages

The hotel is also offering the Hanami Room Package, which includes access to amenities such as the SORA outdoor pool and an in-room Japanese breakfast.

Bookings are open until 30 April, with stays valid through 15 May.

Industry positioning

Hotel Okura Manila said the anniversary offerings reflect its continued focus on delivering Japanese-style hospitality in the local market.

“Through these offerings, guests are invited to experience the harmony of Japanese elegance and Filipino warmth,” said General Manager Jan William Marshall.