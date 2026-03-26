Aboitiz Group champions women as inclusive growth drivers

At the heart of this transformation is Aboitiz Equity Ventures (AEV), which has achieved near gender parity at the corporate level. This balance is the result of a deliberate, multi-year effort to institutionalize an inclusive leadership pipeline.

Increased participation

While the Group’s banking and real estate arms — UnionBank and Aboitiz Land — have long been anchored by a strong female presence, the Group is now seeing increased participation in the technical and operational spheres of its Power, Infrastructure and Food units. These trends reflect a broader shift within the Aboitiz Group: positioning inclusion not just as a workforce metric, but as a strategic enabler of long-term value.

“For us, advancing sustainability is about connecting three things: business performance, environmental responsibility, and human development,” said Ginggay Hontiveros-Malvar, first vice president and chief reputation and sustainability officer of AEV and president of Aboitiz Foundation.

“If companies in the Philippines can grow while improving people’s lives and protecting natural resources, then sustainability becomes not a program, but a way of doing business,” she added.