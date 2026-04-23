UP marine study wins NAST award, gets P2-M grant

Often referred to as “earthworms of the sea,” sea cucumbers help maintain sediment and water quality by processing organic material in coastal ecosystems.

“Protecting the sea cucumbers… means protecting also the environmental benefits they provide,” she said.

The research used genetic data collected from across the Philippine archipelago, applying high-throughput DNA sequencing to identify distinct population structures and define management units for conservation.

Ravago-Gotanco said the findings could support evidence-based policies for sustainable fisheries and biodiversity protection.

The award includes a P150,000 cash prize and a P2 million research grant from the Department of Science and Technology to support further studies.

NAST President Jaime Montoya said the award highlights the importance of science in advancing environmental protection, with the ceremony held on 22 April in line with Earth Day.