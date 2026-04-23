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UP marine study wins NAST award, gets P2-M grant

FROM artificial intelligence and regional research planning to heritage preservation and nutrition data, recent DOST initiatives show how the agency is trying to connect science with public policy.
FROM artificial intelligence and regional research planning to heritage preservation and nutrition data, recent DOST initiatives show how the agency is trying to connect science with public policy.DOST.
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A study on sea cucumber biodiversity by a University of the Philippines researcher has been named the 2026 Environmental Science Awardee by the National Academy of Science and Technology Philippines.

The recognition was given to Rachel June Ravago-Gotanco of the Marine Science Institute at the University of the Philippines Diliman for her research on the genetic structure of sea cucumbers and its implications for aquaculture, fishery management, and conservation. 

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“It’s an honor to be selected as this year’s awardee… being recognized for this award also means being recognized for the impact of the research on the environment,” Ravago-Gotanco said.

Her study focused on Holothuria scabra, commonly known as sandfish, a high-value marine species important for both food and ecological functions.

FROM artificial intelligence and regional research planning to heritage preservation and nutrition data, recent DOST initiatives show how the agency is trying to connect science with public policy.
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Often referred to as “earthworms of the sea,” sea cucumbers help maintain sediment and water quality by processing organic material in coastal ecosystems.

“Protecting the sea cucumbers… means protecting also the environmental benefits they provide,” she said.

The research used genetic data collected from across the Philippine archipelago, applying high-throughput DNA sequencing to identify distinct population structures and define management units for conservation.

Ravago-Gotanco said the findings could support evidence-based policies for sustainable fisheries and biodiversity protection.

The award includes a P150,000 cash prize and a P2 million research grant from the Department of Science and Technology to support further studies.

NAST President Jaime Montoya said the award highlights the importance of science in advancing environmental protection, with the ceremony held on 22 April in line with Earth Day.

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