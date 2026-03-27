NAST honors 144 researchers, tech developers

The ceremony highlighted a total of 144 international publications, five granted patents, and 10 utility models from across the DoST system.

Awardees included representatives from the Advanced Science and Technology Institute, the Food and Nutrition Research Institute, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, and the Philippine Science High School, among others.

Individual researchers received certificates of recognition and cash incentives of up to P100,000 for each paper published in globally recognized journals.

The academy also awarded P80,000 for granted patents and P15,000 for registered utility models. Institutions with the highest volume of output were granted an additional P50,000.

NAST PHL president Jaime Montoya said the awards are designed to motivate Filipino scientists to move their work beyond the laboratory and into the global academic and legal landscape.

“This initiative aligns with the department’s strategic goal of implementing measures that enhance the performance of research and development institutions,” Montoya said, noting that the number of awardees this year serves as a testament to the productivity of the DoST system.