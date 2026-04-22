NAST honors top scientists, young researchers

The National Academy of Science and Technology, Philippines (NAST PHL) honored outstanding researchers and young scientists during an awards ceremony held at the Admiral Hotel in Manila on Wednesday.
The event highlighted the winners of the NAST Environmental Science Award, the 2025 Dr. Germiniano T. de Ocampo Visionary Award for Medical Research, and the finalists of the 2026 NAST Talent Search for Young Scientists.
This year’s Environmental Science Award was given to Dr. Rachel June Ravago-Gotanco of the University of the Philippines Marine Science Institute for her study on the genetic structure of the sea cucumber Holothuria (Metriatyla) scabra in the Philippines and its implications for aquaculture and fisheries management.
Her research integrates molecular biology, biotechnology, bioinformatics and marine science to support efforts in protecting marine biodiversity.
Ravago-Gotanco received a plaque of recognition and a P150,000 cash award. She is also set to receive a P2-million research grant from the Department of Science and Technology (DoST) Secretary’s Grant for Environment upon approval of her proposal.
Meanwhile, the Dr. Germiniano T. de Ocampo Visionary Award for Medical Research was presented to Dr. Melecia Antonio-Velmonte for her work on infection prevention and control programs, including systems developed during the SARS outbreak in 2003 and the Covid-19 pandemic in 2019.
She received a medal, plaque of recognition, and a P100,000 cash prize from the family of the late National Scientist Germiniano T. de Ocampo.
NAST PHL president Jaime Montoya said the academy, created in 1976, recognizes Filipino scientists who contribute to science, technology, and innovation in the country. He noted that awardees are nominated by institutions and selected through deliberation by the NAST Board of Judges.
Montoya added that NAST receives funding from the DoST for research and development, including support for its award programs, and will mark its 50th anniversary on 16 December 2026.
The finalists for the 2026 NAST Talent Search for Young Scientists include researchers from various universities presenting studies in fields such as artificial intelligence in engineering, cancer research, environmental health, aquatic ecosystems and food safety.
The winners of the 2026 competition will be recognized during the 48th Annual Scientific Meeting of NAST PHL on 9 July 2026. The first prize winner will receive a P100,000 cash award and a P50,000 research grant from the DoST for an approved project.
Montoya stressed the importance of recognizing Filipino scientists, calling them “modern heroes” amid national challenges.
“You always hear negative news like corruption and lack of funds. But this is something positive — we have scientists who are improving the lives of Filipinos,” he said.
Veteran scientist Dr. Antonio-Velmonte, 87, encouraged young researchers to pursue inquiry and discovery.
“If you want to achieve something in the future, do research. Search for answers to your questions,” she said.