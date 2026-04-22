NAST honors top scientists, young researchers

This year’s Environmental Science Award was given to Dr. Rachel June Ravago-Gotanco of the University of the Philippines Marine Science Institute for her study on the genetic structure of the sea cucumber Holothuria (Metriatyla) scabra in the Philippines and its implications for aquaculture and fisheries management.

Her research integrates molecular biology, biotechnology, bioinformatics and marine science to support efforts in protecting marine biodiversity.

Ravago-Gotanco received a plaque of recognition and a P150,000 cash award. She is also set to receive a P2-million research grant from the Department of Science and Technology (DoST) Secretary’s Grant for Environment upon approval of her proposal.

Meanwhile, the Dr. Germiniano T. de Ocampo Visionary Award for Medical Research was presented to Dr. Melecia Antonio-Velmonte for her work on infection prevention and control programs, including systems developed during the SARS outbreak in 2003 and the Covid-19 pandemic in 2019.

She received a medal, plaque of recognition, and a P100,000 cash prize from the family of the late National Scientist Germiniano T. de Ocampo.

NAST PHL president Jaime Montoya said the academy, created in 1976, recognizes Filipino scientists who contribute to science, technology, and innovation in the country. He noted that awardees are nominated by institutions and selected through deliberation by the NAST Board of Judges.