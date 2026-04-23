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Trillanes supports Risa Hontiveros for president

FORMER Senator Antonio Trillanes IV
FORMER Senator Antonio Trillanes IVPHOTO courtesy of Antonio "Sonny" Trillanes IV﻿/FB
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Former senator Antonio Trillanes IV said he will support Risa Hontiveros in the 2028 presidential elections and will not seek a Senate seat.

In a radio interview on 23 April, Trillanes said he is backing Hontiveros because of her consistent stance on key issues.

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“We prefer a president who stands up for what is right and for ordinary Filipinos,” Trillanes said in Filipino.

He also said that former vice president Leni Robredo will not run for president, adding that she has confirmed this based on their assessment.

FORMER Senator Antonio Trillanes IV
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Trillanes emphasized the need to ensure a credible electoral process, saying the upcoming elections leave no room for mistakes.

He added that their focus will be on securing an accurate and reliable election system.

Risa Hontiveros
Antonio Trillanes

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