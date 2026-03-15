Duterte keeps 2028 running mate unnamed; 4 eye Senate bid under her party

“As I’ve mentioned in an episode of Ibalik ang Tapang at Malasakit, I said that I recruited someone last year. But the person has not yet decided whether to run for vice president or not. So let’s just wait for the decision. Let’s not bother or name the person because they might be attacked or their reputation destroyed. Let’s just allow them to decide,” Duterte told reporters during the Office of the Vice President (OVP) Pop-Up Exhibit Tour and Coffee Table Book Signing on Saturday.

She urged supporters and the public to give the individual time to decide without political pressure.

Last month, shortly after declaring her intention to run for president in 2028, Duterte said she had already selected a possible running mate whose main task, if elected, would be to ensure accountability among corrupt government officials.

During the same event, Duterte also revealed that four individuals have already expressed interest in running for senator under her party in the 2028 national elections.

Asked whether people had approached her about joining a possible senatorial slate, Duterte confirmed that several had reached out. “Meron,” she said.

However, Duterte said she remains cautious in considering potential candidates.

“Allergic ako sa mga politiko ngayon. So, i-consider lang nila ako,” she said.

She was then pressed on how many individuals had approached her so far, including former Commission on Elections and Commission on Audit commissioner Rowena Guanzon.

Duterte said the number had reached four.

Guanzon earlier announced her plan to run for senator in the 2028 elections during the launch of the Cebu Alliance for Duterte 2028 in Cebu City on 13 March, saying she intends to advocate for stronger Visayan representation in the Senate.