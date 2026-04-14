Panelo dismisses ‘Plan B’ claims on Baste Duterte for 2028 presidential race

“Wala. Hallucinating lang ‘yang si Tinio. Wala silang alam diyan (Nothing. Tinio is hallucinating. He doesn’t know anything)” Panelo said, dismissing the claim outright.

Panelo also clarified that Sebastian Duterte’s assumption of leadership within Partido Demokratiko Pilipino was not part of any political succession plan but rather a routine development within the party.

“Yung pagiging presidente, matagal na ‘yan… parang formality lang (It takes time to become president… it’s like formality),” he explained.

He emphasized that political scenarios leading up to the 2028 elections remain uncertain and would depend on future developments.

“Depende ‘yan sa situation—kung anong mangyayari two years from now, mahaba pa ‘yan (That depends on the situation if what will happen in the next two years, that’s still far),” Panelo said.

Despite downplaying the “Plan B” narrative, Panelo acknowledged that political possibilities remain open, especially in the event of unforeseen developments involving the Vice President.

“Sky is the limit. Kung probability, hindi natin alam,” he said when asked if Sebastian Duterte could emerge as a substitute candidate should Sara Duterte be disqualified.

Panelo added that the decision on who will lead the country ultimately lies with the electorate.

“Ang tao ang magsasalita kung sino ang kukunin nilang presidente (The people will choose their president),” he said.

Tinio earlier floated the idea that Sebastian Duterte could serve as the Duterte camp’s alternative candidate if Vice President Sara Duterte is convicted in impeachment proceedings and prohibited from holding public office.