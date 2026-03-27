Liza Soberano, H.E.R. lead Filipino-themed animated film

“It’s pretty incredible. I’m so proud to be Filipino and Black. Filipino culture is so unique and the fact that we touch on the folklore is amazing. You get to experience these creatures and these stories that we grew up on,” she said.

Filipino setting at the forefront

Set in a distinctly Filipino environment, the film incorporates everyday visuals such as jeepneys and neighborhood life into its world-building.

“They are such an important part of the setting in the Philippines. That was one thing,” H.E.R. said, referring to the jeepney.

Soberano noted that such cultural details are rarely highlighted in local productions.

“It was really cool how they used that as a symbol for the Philippine backdrop because I feel like that is something that doesn’t get highlighted a lot in Filipino projects. They tend to edit it out,” she said.

Story shaped by separation

Beyond its visual elements, the film explores themes familiar to many Filipinos, particularly family separation linked to overseas work.

“It is something that I’ve lived through and I know that it’s something that a lot of Filipinos all over the world have to go through because of the whole OFW culture,” Soberano said.

“And so I’m sure so many people will be able to resonate with Raissa and with Joe, the Filipinos, the family that stays behind and is longing for their family that goes overseas. And so it’s very special,” she added.

The story centers on childhood friendship, memory and identity, anchored in emotional experiences that extend beyond cultural boundaries.

Culture with global appeal

While grounded in Filipino traditions, the film presents themes that resonate internationally, including family, community and shared experiences.

“The way that it displays how we treat our family and how important family is to us in our gatherings, the food we eat, the traditions, the karaoke,” H.E.R. said. “All of these things are so uniquely Filipino, but I feel like a lot of people around the globe will relate to and identify with and be able to appreciate and laugh at as well.”

Global cast, global platform

The film also features Lea Salonga, Dolly de Leon, Manny Jacinto and Jo Koy, alongside international performers Jenny Slate and Ronny Chieng.

Produced by DreamWorks Animation, the studio behind major animated franchises, the project positions Filipino narratives within a mainstream global release.

A recently released trailer previews the story of Raissa and Jo as they navigate friendship, memory and identity in a setting shaped by Filipino culture.

Forgotten Island is scheduled for theatrical release on 23 September.

Cultural milestone

More than an animated feature, the film signals a broader moment for Filipino representation in global media.

Through its cast, themes and setting, Forgotten Island presents a story grounded in local identity while reaching audiences worldwide.