Prime Video unveils bold 2026 Filipino slate

Expanding its cross-cultural reach, Prime Video introduces “Kopino,” headlined by Kim Chiu and Paulo Avelino in their third collaboration for the platform. The story traces a pair of lovers separated by circumstance, only to cross paths again within the high-stakes world of Korean corporate life. With scenes filmed in South Korea and the inclusion of Korean actors, the series aims to resonate with a global audience. Chiu teased the scale of the production, noting, “It is Korean and Filipino. May Korea magic,” while Avelino emphasized its deeper purpose: “It is a story for Korean-Filipinos looking for their identities… something we can be proud of if an international audience watches.”

Comedy remains a key pillar with the return of “LOL: Last One Laughing Philippines.” Hosted by Vice Ganda, the hit competition ups the stakes once more as comedians attempt to outwit—and outlast—each other without breaking into laughter. After becoming one of the platform’s most-watched titles locally, its second season is poised to deliver even sharper humor and bigger personalities.

Romance meets danger in “Love Is Never Gone,” starring Joshua Garcia and Ivana Alawi. The series follows a former convict whose search for truth leads him to a shocking discovery: the woman he once loved is alive, living under a new identity. The pair hinted at a mix of emotional and physical intensity, with Alawi revealing, “Sobrang husay ni Joshua… wala kaming double,” while Garcia added, “Walang awkwardness sa intimate scenes.” The series is set to premiere on May 8.

Meanwhile, “The Loyalty Game” dives into the dark side of modern relationships, inspired by viral “loyalty test” trends. Starring Janine Gutierrez, Jericho Rosales, and Sofia Andres, the psychological thriller escalates when a seemingly simple test of fidelity spirals into a deadly game of secrets and survival.

For crime drama enthusiasts, “The Silent Noise” offers a haunting narrative led by Angelica Panganiban and Zanjoe Marudo. Centered on a deaf son unraveling buried truths after a shocking discovery in their town, the series explores how silence can conceal—and ultimately expose—the deepest wounds. The title is already streaming, having debuted on March 20.

Rounding out the slate is “Behind Closed Doors,” which sees Marian Rivera take on one of her most daring roles yet. Portraying a sharp, outspoken radio personality entangled in a clandestine affair with the country’s president, Rivera steps into morally complex territory that promises both intrigue and controversy.

With its 2026 lineup, Prime Video signals a decisive shift: Filipino stories are no longer confined to local screens—they are being crafted for the world stage. By pairing top-tier talent with globally resonant themes and cross-border collaborations, the platform is not just expanding its catalog—it is redefining how Philippine narratives are seen, heard, and celebrated worldwide.