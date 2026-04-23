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Star-gazing: What eyewear celebrities wore at Coachella 2026

Star-gazing: What eyewear celebrities wore at Coachella 2026
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What are your summer must-haves? For House of Branded Lifestyle president Neelam Gopwani Chainani, sarongs and rattan bags are back!

“Now, I’m really into cute sarongs. I feel like they’re back,” Chainani shared to DAILY TRIBUNE some of her must-haves for summer. “I’m really into rattan bags at the moment, so a really cute rattan bag!”

Star-gazing: What eyewear celebrities wore at Coachella 2026
ARTFUL SUMMER

Sarongs, she said, are “a really cool cover up” to “a fantastic bikini that can get you through this heat.” Another summer cover-up and must-have, of course, is a great pair of shades.

From the new summer collection of eyewear store chain Vision Express, Chainani has several favorites.

“I’m obsessed with the Miu Miu collection now with Olivia Rodrigo wearing that classic Miu Miu with the logo on the side. It’s just chic, but it’s feminine, it’s also a little bit masculine. It’s very androgynous,” she said. “That’s what I love about it, but another collection that I love is Prada. It’s minimalistic but very chic, so it’s a good mix of both depending on what you’re going for. Are you going for more playful or you’re going for more classic chic?”

What are the trendiest eyewear this summer? Let’s take it from the eye candies of the recent Coachella festival in Indio, California.

1. Niana Guerrero

Fresh from the shelves, Niana wore Ray-Ban Daddy-o from the Ray-Ban x Jennie collection, a collaboration between the brand and the Blackpink member. This pair gives that sporty yet chic style, completing Niana’s effortless day one look.

On day two, she wore Ray-Ban Alix with dark blue lenses from the same collection, channeling Y2K aesthetics in the desert.

PHOTOGRAPHS COURTESY OF TIKTOK/NIANA GUERRERO, IG/NIANA GUERRERO

2. Lance de Ocampo

Lance brought the chill vibes during the weekend one with his 9Lives Ciri in Gunmetal. 9Lives is an eyewear brand co-designed by actress Nadine Lustre. Completing his ensemble is a graphic scarf that doubles as protection from the heat and dust.

PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY OF IG/LANCE DE OCAMPO
Star-gazing: What eyewear celebrities wore at Coachella 2026
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3.  Marj Maroket

TikTok favorite Marj brought lace-core to the festival, decked with the right accessories that provided contrast to her all-white outfit. To finish the look, she wore oval Fendi First Crystal sunglasses with a gold-colored rimless metal structure.

PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY OF IG/MARJ MAROKET
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY OF IG/MARJ MAROKET

4. Anya Taylor-Joy

Getting on the wrap sunglasses bandwagon, Anya pairs her flared black leather pants with black VeryDior M1U mask sunglasses.

PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY OF IG/ANYA TAYLOR-JOY

5.  Joe Jonas

One-third of the Jonas brothers appeared on Teddy Swims’ stage during his weekend two performance. Joe went all out in Prada, donning a pair of metal grey Prada Linea Rossa.

PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY OF IG/JOE JONAS
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