Star-gazing: What eyewear celebrities wore at Coachella 2026

Sarongs, she said, are “a really cool cover up” to “a fantastic bikini that can get you through this heat.” Another summer cover-up and must-have, of course, is a great pair of shades.

From the new summer collection of eyewear store chain Vision Express, Chainani has several favorites.

“I’m obsessed with the Miu Miu collection now with Olivia Rodrigo wearing that classic Miu Miu with the logo on the side. It’s just chic, but it’s feminine, it’s also a little bit masculine. It’s very androgynous,” she said. “That’s what I love about it, but another collection that I love is Prada. It’s minimalistic but very chic, so it’s a good mix of both depending on what you’re going for. Are you going for more playful or you’re going for more classic chic?”

What are the trendiest eyewear this summer? Let’s take it from the eye candies of the recent Coachella festival in Indio, California.

1. Niana Guerrero

Fresh from the shelves, Niana wore Ray-Ban Daddy-o from the Ray-Ban x Jennie collection, a collaboration between the brand and the Blackpink member. This pair gives that sporty yet chic style, completing Niana’s effortless day one look.

On day two, she wore Ray-Ban Alix with dark blue lenses from the same collection, channeling Y2K aesthetics in the desert.