Beneath the Riviera Sun: Season of coastal elegance at Rustan’s

Welcome the summer season with a celebration of effortless style, immersive experiences and sun-soaked sophistication where Riviera charm meets modern city living.
There is a certain ease that comes with summer. A slower pace, a lighter mood and a renewed appreciation for the simple pleasures of style and living well. This season, Rustan’s captures that feeling with Beneath the Riviera Sun, their Summer 2026 campaign inspired by the warmth and quiet elegance of the Mediterranean coast.
The campaign came to life on 17 April at Rustan’s Makati, where guests stepped into an immersive environment that brought together fashion, beauty and lifestyle in one cohesive narrative.
An Immersive Riviera Experience
Across its stores, spaces were transformed into a vision of seaside living. Sunlit textures, breezy silhouettes and vibrant yet refined details evoked the charm of coastal destinations, where style felt instinctive and quietly sophisticated. A setting designed for discovery, where every corner enticed guests to experience summer at Rustan’s.
Each floor offered a distinct expression of the Riviera spirit. Each brought it to life through sound, movement and curated encounters. At the Women’s Floor, a series of live performances featuring playful jazz and coastal rhythms energized the space, setting the tone for a vibrant, fashion-forward experience. The Men’s Floor shifted into a more relaxed tempo with acoustic performances, evoking the ease of seaside afternoons, while the Beauty Floor became a sensorial escape, elevated by ambient music and a curated DJ set, alongside live beauty moments that highlighted ritual and indulgence.
Guests were invited to engage in a series of thoughtfully-designed activities. Refreshing touches such as gelato carts and summer beverages brought a taste of the coast indoors, while interactive moments like Instax photo stations, sticker customizations and personalized styling sessions encouraged creativity and self-expression. Beauty consultations and quick makeovers offered a more intimate layer of the experience, complemented by lifestyle activations that invited guests to slow down and explore. Together, these elements created a dynamic yet seamless journey through the space.
At the 5th floor, a fashion presentation unfolded through movement and storytelling. Models were seen moving fluidly through the space, showcasing relaxed tailoring, resort-ready pieces and elevated essentials that defined the modern summer wardrobe.
Step down three levels and you found yourself immersed at The Style Edit: Le Soleil de la Riviera, a curated showcase where brands presented key seasonal looks that transitioned seamlessly from city to coast, reinforcing Rustan’s signature of timeless, versatile dressing.
Men’s, women’s, beauty, home and kids came together in a cohesive yet dynamic journey, where fashion, design and lifestyle intersected. It was an experience that encouraged guests not only to shop, but to linger and discover.
A Season of Style and Discovery
Extending beyond the launch, Beneath the Riviera Sun unfolded as a month-long campaign across Rustan’s Makati, Shangri-La, Alabang, Gateway and Cebu, offering customers an elevated retail experience shaped by curated selections.
Adding a layer of discovery, Around the Coast invited customers to explore the store through a curated journey across categories. By locating participating brands such as Clarins, Bimba Y Lola, American Tourister, Damiani, Mustela and Christofle, participants received exclusive prizes, turning the retail experience into an engaging and rewarding pursuit.
Select brands also introduced exclusive in-store activations and experiences, giving customers access to limited-edition finds and seasonal must-haves, while Rustan’s continued to offer thoughtful elements designed to enhance the overall shopping experience.
As the campaign unfolded, Rustan’s presented more than just a seasonal update. It offered a complete expression of summer living, where style, experience and atmosphere came together in a way that felt effortless, refined and distinctly its own.