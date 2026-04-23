Beneath the Riviera Sun: Season of coastal elegance at Rustan’s

An Immersive Riviera Experience

Across its stores, spaces were transformed into a vision of seaside living. Sunlit textures, breezy silhouettes and vibrant yet refined details evoked the charm of coastal destinations, where style felt instinctive and quietly sophisticated. A setting designed for discovery, where every corner enticed guests to experience summer at Rustan’s.

Each floor offered a distinct expression of the Riviera spirit. Each brought it to life through sound, movement and curated encounters. At the Women’s Floor, a series of live performances featuring playful jazz and coastal rhythms energized the space, setting the tone for a vibrant, fashion-forward experience. The Men’s Floor shifted into a more relaxed tempo with acoustic performances, evoking the ease of seaside afternoons, while the Beauty Floor became a sensorial escape, elevated by ambient music and a curated DJ set, alongside live beauty moments that highlighted ritual and indulgence.

Guests were invited to engage in a series of thoughtfully-designed activities. Refreshing touches such as gelato carts and summer beverages brought a taste of the coast indoors, while interactive moments like Instax photo stations, sticker customizations and personalized styling sessions encouraged creativity and self-expression. Beauty consultations and quick makeovers offered a more intimate layer of the experience, complemented by lifestyle activations that invited guests to slow down and explore. Together, these elements created a dynamic yet seamless journey through the space.

At the 5th floor, a fashion presentation unfolded through movement and storytelling. Models were seen moving fluidly through the space, showcasing relaxed tailoring, resort-ready pieces and elevated essentials that defined the modern summer wardrobe.