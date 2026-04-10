PUV drivers offered free meals at DSWD Kitchen

While the program primarily targets those experiencing hunger in street situations, DSWD Assistant Secretary Irene Dumlao said PUV drivers are now encouraged to avail themselves of the service.

“We understand the heavy impact of the rise in fuel prices on our PUV drivers,” Dumlao said. “Through the Walang Gutom Kitchen, we aim to ensure that they have enough and nutritious food to eat every day.”

The menu includes nutritious options such as fried rice, anchovies, and scrambled eggs with potatoes for breakfast, and rice with fried chicken and sautéed vegetables for lunch.

The initiative, launched by DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian, aims to address involuntary hunger while simultaneously reducing food waste. The kitchen prepares hot meals using donated surplus food from hotels, restaurants and various organizations.

Dumlao cited the program is part of a “whole-of-government approach” to support transport workers during the ongoing oil crisis. She stressed that the kitchen remains open to anyone in need of immediate food assistance.