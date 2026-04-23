DSWD expands soup kitchen; eyes rollout in Cebu, Zamboanga

“It’s a soup kitchen, meaning yung mga restaurant, hotels na may sobra na pagkain… dinadala dito at sini-serve natin as bagong pagkain,” Gatchalian said.

The initiative is open not only to drivers but also to residents in surrounding areas.

Beyond redistributing prepared food, the DSWD has also partnered with non-government organizations to source vegetables directly from farmers, helping address both food waste and logistical challenges faced by producers.

Gatchalian said farmers often incur higher costs transporting goods to urban markets, forcing some to discard unsold produce.

“Nababasa natin na maraming ani ang napipilitang itapon dahil mas mahal ang transport kaysa ibenta,” he said, adding that the partnership allows the agency to purchase produce and make it available to beneficiaries, including drivers.

The arrangement provides farmers with a steady market while ensuring a supply of fresh ingredients for the feeding program.

The DSWD is preparing to expand the initiative beyond Metro Manila, with new soup kitchen sites set to open in Cebu and Zamboanga.

“We’re opening in Cebu… Zamboanga, we’re still scouting for a location,” Gatchalian said.

The expansion comes as demand for food assistance remains high, particularly among transport workers affected by rising fuel costs and economic pressures.

The soup kitchen program operates alongside the government’s financial assistance efforts for drivers, which have faced delays due to data verification issues.

Officials said food support serves as an immediate relief measure while cash distribution is being finalized.

Gatchalian said the initiative demonstrates how partnerships with private donors and civil society can help address food insecurity while reducing waste.

“Depende kasi, may mga donations… pero tuluy-tuloy ang serbisyo,” he said