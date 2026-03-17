Zanjoe Marudo happy for Bea Alonzo

Zanjoe Marudo reacted to reports that his former girlfriend, Bea Alonzo, will soon marry billionaire businessman Vincent Co.
The wedding report came about when the couple’s wedding banns was announced during a streamed mass at St. Peter the Apostle Parish in Paco, Manila.
During the mediacon for The Silent Noise, Marudo was asked about Alonzo’s forthcoming wedding.
“Totoo ba? Wala akong imbitasyon eh,” Marudo said. (Is it true? I don’t have an invitation yet).
The actor expressed his pleasure at the good news about Alonzo.
“Yes, of course, I’m very happy for her. Finally, ‘di ba? Lahat tayo kailangang maging masaya sa mga batch namin. At least ito, unti-unti na kaming nabubuo,” he said. (We all have to be happy with our batch. At least, this one is slowly being completed.)
It can be recalled that Alonzo and Marudo were in a relationship for five years until they separated in 2016.
Is this true?
Heart Evangelista looks cool at unexpected twinning moment.
Not about to show her utter displeasure publicly, Heart Evangelista treated her unexpected “who wore it better” moment during the recent Paris Fashion Week with characteristic professionalism.
Although utterly shocked by the unanticipated twinning moment with Hong Kong-based content creator Steph Hui as they were draped in the exact same sheer white Schiaparelli dress, clutching the same white bag, Evangelista seemingly took the coincidence with playful take, sashaying together with Hui in the street of Paris with gleeful demeanor while photographers catch their delightful moment with flair.
Interestingly, Hui posted a slew of solo photos wearing the sheer white Schiaparelli dress in her Instagram account, while Evangelista opted to place her photo of the same dress in a montage on her IG account.
Did BINI Maloi miss gig because of partying?
Three BINI members — Mikha, Stacey and Maloi — were unable to attend a recent event at Festival Mall in Alabang because of their medical condition.
In an advisory issued by BINI’s management on the day of the event, it said that “some members will not be able to attend the Penshoppe: Your Sign to Summer Starts Here with BINI event due to unforeseen circumstances.”
“Mikha is currently resting and recovering from dental surgery, while Stacey and Maloi are experiencing severe muscle pain,” the statement read.
This had Blooms worried. They thought that BINI members were suffering from over fatigue because of work. They even suggested they’d be given ample time to rest especially since their much-awaited performance at Coachella is nearing its playdate.
But there’s one website which alleged that BINI Maloi was spotted a day before their mall show “partying at her rumored boyfriend Zild Benitez’s gig until morning.”