Zanjoe Marudo happy for Bea Alonzo

During the mediacon for The Silent Noise, Marudo was asked about Alonzo’s forthcoming wedding.

“Totoo ba? Wala akong imbitasyon eh,” Marudo said. (Is it true? I don’t have an invitation yet).

The actor expressed his pleasure at the good news about Alonzo.

“Yes, of course, I’m very happy for her. Finally, ‘di ba? Lahat tayo kailangang maging masaya sa mga batch namin. At least ito, unti-unti na kaming nabubuo,” he said. (We all have to be happy with our batch. At least, this one is slowly being completed.)