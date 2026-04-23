Sea cucumber research earns NAST honor

A study on sea cucumber biodiversity and its implications for aquaculture, fisheries management and conservation in the Philippines has been named the 2026 NAST Environmental Science Award winner, the National Academy of Science and Technology, Philippines (NAST PHL) announced Wednesday.

The award was conferred on Dr. Rachel June Ravago-Gotanco of the University of the Philippines Marine Science Institute, who said the recognition highlights the importance of biodiversity research and its environmental impact. Her work focuses on the species Holothuria scabra (sandfish), a high-value marine invertebrate known for its ecological role in maintaining sediment and water quality. Often called the “earthworms of the sea,” sea cucumbers help sustain healthy coastal ecosystems.