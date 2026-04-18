SMHCC boosts circular economy drive

At the center of the program is the hotel’s Biodiesel Project, which converts used cooking oil into high-grade fuel. In its latest milestone, the hotel — together with the Congressional Office of Representative Albee Benitez — donated 200 liters of biodiesel to residents of Barangay Singcang.

This brings total biodiesel donations to 2,600 liters since the project began. The output is estimated to support around 16 tons of collective catch for local fisherfolk, providing an alternative energy source while easing fuel-related challenges in communities.

The initiative is supported by Green Solutions, led by CEO Engr. Ian Fred Solas, which ensures proper conversion of waste oil into clean-burning biodiesel. The process reduces environmental waste and strengthens a closed-loop system within hotel operations.

“Sustainability is no longer a choice but a necessity, especially amid global fuel challenges,” said Reljun Oloroso, Director of People & Culture and sustainability champion of Park Inn by Radisson Bacolod. “Through partnerships with government and technical experts, we can turn waste into resources that benefit communities and the environment.”

The Bacolod City Government has invited the hotel to showcase its programs at the Panaad sa Negros Festival, where its sustainability initiatives are featured at the LGU Pavilion. These include eco-friendly operations, upcycling projects, and waste management systems.

Visitors can also explore Tela Tales, which upcycles retired hotel linens into livelihood products for volunteers in Barangay Felisa, and the Bokashi Method, which converts food waste into compost in partnership with the Negros Economic Development Foundation, benefiting 55 farmers and processing over 100,000 kilos of waste.