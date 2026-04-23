Marcos visits Palayan City Township Project in Nueva Ecija

According to DHSUD, open spaces, shared amenities, and essential facilities are integrated into the township design, underscoring the government's commitment to building not just housing units, but communities where Filipino families can live with dignity, security, and hope.

DHSUD Senior Undersecretary Eduardo Robles Jr., Palayan City Mayor Viandrei Nicole Cuevas, and other DHSUD and LGU officials were also present during Marcos’ visit to the area.

Earlier, President Marcos witnessed the distribution of rice and oversaw the implementation of the Kadiwa ng Pangulo program in Palayan City, as part of his administration’s commitment to meeting the public’s basic needs and its continued support for local farmers amid the impact of the Middle East crisis.

He met with the barangay captains and local government officials of Palayan City and witnessed the initial rollout of 100 10-kilogram sacks of rice distributed to ambulant vendors in the area.

He also inspected the Kadiwa ng Pangulo stalls, where locally produced goods from farmers in Palayan City and the Province of Nueva Ecija were sold directly to consumers, providing accessible, affordable food products and supporting agricultural livelihoods.