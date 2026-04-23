Pope Leo ends Africa visit with open air mass

Whilst embroiled in a diplomatic battle with US President Donald Trump, Leo has repeatedly called for social justice, peace and respect for human dignity, while denouncing inequality, corruption and the unjust exploitation of natural resources by “tyrants,”

On Wednesday, the pope went to Equatorial Guinea’s notorious Bata prison where he was greeted by hundreds of shaven-headed inmates and made comments criticising living conditions.

On Thursday, the head of the Catholic Church will celebrate a mass at 10:00 a.m. at a stadium in Malabo, the former capital of the former Spanish colony of two million inhabitants.