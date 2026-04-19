Pope Leo holds giant Mass for Angolans

At a meeting with officials including President Joao Lourenco, he spoke out against the “suffering” and social and environmental “disasters” caused by the rampant exploitation of natural resources.

The remarks continued a theme of his 11-day tour during which he has delivered pointed warnings against corruption and the plunder of the continent’s resources.

The trip started in Algeria on Monday, overshadowed by a war of words with United States President Donald Trump.

The US president criticized the American pope as “weak” last weekend after he called for an end to the conflict in the Middle East.

Leo said on the plane from Cameroon to Angola on Saturday that he regretted that some of his comments during his African visit had been interpreted as a response to Trump’s jibes.