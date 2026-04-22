AMLC: P6.7 billion in transactions from VP Duterte, Carpio accounts

The council’s executive director further disclosed that a majority of transfers were done through credit memo with an amount of P1.41 billion, debit memos at P1.03 billion, and fund transfers with P521.86 million.

During the presentation of the breakdown of fund transfers, Bicol Saro Rep. Terry Ridon noted that the Vice President had transactions between the years of 2019 to 2024 despite the latter’s declaration of not having cash on hand and cash deposits according to her Statement of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth (SALN) from the same time frame.

ACT Teachers Partylist Rep. Antonio Tinio also noted that there was a discrepancy of P2.8 billion difference between the inflow and outflow of funds from Duterte and Carpio’s accounts.

Tinio expressed that it might be due to some outflow transactions that may fall below the ALMC’s threshold to identify large transactions.

However, Buenaventura revealed that banks would also report to the council whenever individuals are intentionally avoiding its P500,000 minimum basis.

“We have what we call structuring under the law, so if the bank flags that you are intentionally evading the reporting threshold of more than P500,000 the bank will even label all of your transactions as suspicious,” he said in Filipino.

Duterte has yet to respond to the findings of the AMLC as of the time of writing.