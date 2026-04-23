PNP to ensure smooth flow of food amid Middle East crisis

Authorities noted concerns over prolonged inspections in some areas, which have affected deliveries of vegetables, rice, meat, and other perishable goods, raising risks of spoilage and added expenses for farmers and traders.

Nartatez said the PNP will coordinate with local government units and other agencies to ensure regulations are enforced without disrupting essential transport.

“Amid the challenging situations that our country is experiencing, our personnel on the ground stationed in checkpoints will ensure that the flow of goods will be unhampered and uninterrupted,” he said.

The PNP added that its campaign against smuggled goods will continue, with checkpoint operations adjusted to balance enforcement and the need to keep supply chains stable.