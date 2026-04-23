PNP to ensure smooth flow of food amid Middle East crisis

The Philippine National Police on Thursday said it is taking steps to ensure the unhampered flow of food and agricultural goods amid global disruptions linked to the Middle East crisis.
PNP chief Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. said police units have been directed to prioritize the swift passage of trucks carrying essential goods, following reports of delays at checkpoints affecting delivery times and costs.
“Our chiefs of police and unit commanders were already instructed to conduct security adjustments in dealing with trucks carrying food or agricultural products in checkpoints without sacrificing our law enforcement mandate,” Nartatez said.
The directive follows a call by Executive Secretary Ralph Recto to remove unnecessary checkpoints that slow travel and increase fuel consumption.
Authorities noted concerns over prolonged inspections in some areas, which have affected deliveries of vegetables, rice, meat, and other perishable goods, raising risks of spoilage and added expenses for farmers and traders.
Nartatez said the PNP will coordinate with local government units and other agencies to ensure regulations are enforced without disrupting essential transport.
“Amid the challenging situations that our country is experiencing, our personnel on the ground stationed in checkpoints will ensure that the flow of goods will be unhampered and uninterrupted,” he said.
The PNP added that its campaign against smuggled goods will continue, with checkpoint operations adjusted to balance enforcement and the need to keep supply chains stable.