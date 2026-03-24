PNP Chief vows national crisis committee backing

The statement follows an order from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to create a crisis committee specifically to manage the sharp increases in oil costs resulting from the conflict.

Current projections show diesel prices rising by P16 to P18 per liter and gasoline by P9 to P11 per liter. In some areas, the surge could push the price of diesel above P120 per liter.

“The serious challenge we are facing as a result of the Middle East tensions calls for unity and compassion,” Nartatez said.

“Your PNP is always ready to extend any form of assistance it can provide in the spirit of malasakit and bayanihan,” he added.

The government has already initiated cash aid programs for affected sectors, including tricycle drivers, while some transport organizations have staged strikes to demand further intervention.

Nartatez cited that the PNP has a history of supporting the nation during non-traditional security threats, citing the agency’s role during the Covid-19 pandemic in enforcing protocols and distributing relief.

He stressed that as front-line responders, the men and women of the PNP remain on alert for calamities or threats to public safety.

“It is not new for us to help whenever our country faces a crisis,” Nartatez said. “The PNP’s commitment remains unwavering. We will support the crisis committee in any way necessary to protect the welfare of our citizens.”