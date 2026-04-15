PNP assures security, deploys forces ahead of transport strike

Transport groups Manibela and Piston have announced a nationwide transport strike from 15 to 17 April in response to rising fuel prices and their continued impact on the income of drivers and operators. The groups also raised concerns that existing discount schemes are insufficient to offset mounting operational costs in the transport sector.

Nartatez emphasized that while the PNP respects the right of transport groups to air their grievances, law enforcement will not tolerate any form of violence or intimidation during the protest period.

“Our priority is the safety and welfare of the transport sector and commuters. Our personnel on the ground will observe maximum tolerance, but we will not allow any act of violence, intimidation, or disruption of public safety during the conduct of this strike,” he added.

Nartatez said the PNP will coordinate closely with local government units and transport agencies to monitor affected routes and maintain order in critical transport corridors. Police units will also engage with transport groups to help ensure that activities remain peaceful and properly managed.

To assist commuters who may be affected by limited transport availability, the PNP will deploy additional vehicles under its Libreng Sakay program.

“I also instructed concerned police units to work with the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board and the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority to determine which areas or routes need additional vehicles for Libreng Sakay to accommodate more commuters and passengers,” he said.