Paywatch eyes growth as EWA gains traction

“Organizations are already recognizing the importance to employees of providing debt-free and timely access to earnings and its impact to their financial security and overall well-being,” said Rowell del Fierro, country manager of Paywatch Philippines. “They know this translates to employee engagement level and productivity.”

Paywatch is targeting further expansion as demand builds, with plans to reach more workers through a wider employer network and a broader suite of services. Beyond early wage access, the firm is rolling out additional tools such as bill payments, insurance, and rewards, positioning itself as a full-service financial platform within the workplace.

“Across Southeast Asia, financial wellness is moving from a peripheral benefit to a core part of how companies support and retain talent,” said Alex Kim, president and co-founder of Paywatch.

For Paywatch, this gap presents both a social and commercial opportunity. As more firms embed EWA into their operations, the company expects adoption to accelerate, with long-term plans to scale its user base further across the region.

“The results we’re seeing are consistent across markets. When employees have better control over their finances, businesses see stronger engagement, retention, and productivity,” said Sandeep Mulajkar, managing director of Paywatch Philippines.

“The focus now is on scaling these solutions to reach more workers and embedding financial wellness into core business strategy.”