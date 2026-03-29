GCash drives employee empowerment to advance fintech for Filipinos

By connecting employee experience with customer outcomes, the framework demonstrates how workplace culture can directly shape the relevance and effectiveness of digital services.

Across its ecosystem, teams are translating this philosophy into tools designed to address everyday financial realities. The group behind GLoan Sakto, for instance, developed a nano-loan offering intended to help users manage small but urgent expenses that traditional financial institutions often overlook.

The concept grew out of internal discussions about practical financial gaps experienced by many Filipinos.

For Arens, who joined while the product was still being built, the collaborative environment helped him quickly adapt and contribute to the project.

“When I joined GCash, this was my first project. Need kong mag-adapt sa ways of working dito sa GCash (I needed to adapt to the culture of working at GCash). But the team really helped me, and they are very collaborative,” he said.